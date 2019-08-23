Police announced Friday that two Pueblo men are accused of robbing the Chase Bank at 2550 Montebello Drive West in Colorado Springs.
Jason Roth, 48, and Anthony Hunt, 34, were arrested in the stickup, which happened about 2 p.m. Aug. 3.
A male suspect wearing a long blonde wig entered the bank and gave a note to the teller demanding cash, police said. The robber ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Hunt was arrested Aug. 9 in Oklahoma on an unrelated warrant. Roth was arrested by Colorado Springs police Thursday after officers searched his home in the 1000 block of East 10th Street in Pueblo, police said.
Police originally believed the crime was connected to another robbery that happened Aug. 2. A different suspect who is not connected to the Chase Bank robbery has since been arrested on suspicion of that crime, police said.
