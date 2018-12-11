Two men were arrested Monday in 17 armed robberies at Colorado Springs convenience stores and fast-food restaurants, police say.
Cody Crocker, 34, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.
Damien Frencl, 28, was with Crocker and found to be in possession of a Schedule II narcotic, police said. He also is suspected of four counts of aggravated robbery.
A handgun was fired during two of the heists.
The robberies, when and where they occurred: Dec. 4 at Wendy’s, 2515 W. Montebello Drive; Nov. 28 at Jimmy John’s, 389 E. Fillmore St., and at Popeye’s, 3815 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; Nov. 24 at Starbucks, 4296 Austin Bluffs Parkway, and at Jack in the Box, 3654 Austin Bluffs Parkway; Nov. 16 at Wendy’s, 2818 E. Platte Ave., and at Subway, 3434 N. Academy Blvd.; Nov. 14 at Starbucks, 6815 N. Academy Blvd.; Nov. 6 at Carl’s Jr., 2360 N. Academy Blvd.; Nov. 1 at Starbucks, 4825 N. Academy Blvd.; Oct. 22 at Del Taco, 1645 Space Center Drive; Oct. 19 at Jimmy John’s, 4290 N. Academy Blvd.; Oct. 11 at Circle K, 2555 E. Woodmen Road; Oct. 7 at Del Taco, 4310 N. Academy Blvd.; Oct. 1 at Dutch Brothers, 1802 E. Platte Ave.; Sept. 25 at Louie’s Pizza, 2771 Briargate Blvd., and Sept. 21 at Dutch Brothers, 1440 N. Circle Drive.