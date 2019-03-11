Two men were arrested Friday in the Feb. 20 armed robbery of a Safeway pharmacy, Colorado Springs police said.
Mark Von Smith, 52, and Rom Yous, 38, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery of a controlled substance, a felony, police said. Both men are El Paso County residents.
Police said they seized three handguns and more than 1,000 pills of controlled narcotics during the investigation.
A man with a black semi-automatic handgun jumped the counter and demanded drugs at the Safeway pharmacy at 6520 South Academy Blvd., police said.
The robber stuffed the drugs into a backpack and left in a red Chevrolet Colorado truck that was waiting for him and sped away.