Two men were arrested Friday in the Feb. 20 armed robbery of a Safeway pharmacy, Colorado Springs police said.

Mark Von Smith, 52, and Rom Yous, 38, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery of a controlled substance, a felony, police said. Both men are El Paso County residents.

Police said they seized three handguns and more than 1,000 pills of controlled narcotics during the investigation.

A man with a black semi-automatic handgun jumped the counter and demanded drugs at the Safeway pharmacy at 6520 South Academy Blvd., police said.

The robber stuffed the drugs into a backpack and left in a red Chevrolet Colorado truck that was waiting for him and sped away.

