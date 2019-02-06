Two men allegedly used dating or meetup apps to lure people to apartment complexes across Colorado Springs and rob them, police said.
Robert Curtis Jones Jr., 24, and Melchezedek Gordon, 19, were arrested Jan. 29 in a robbery at the Michigan Manor Apartments, 3635 Michigan Ave., police said.
Two men said they had been invited to the complex by a woman they had met on Tinder. When they arrived, two men robbed them at gunpoint, taking their cellphones and wallets and carjacking their truck.
Jones and Gordon later were linked to 10 robberies, police said. Each are accused of one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery.
They allegedly lured some of the victims by posing as women on MeetMe, a dating and friendship app, police said.
Although five of the robberies happened at the Michigan Manor Apartments, none of the people involved live there, police said.
Police believe Jones and Gordon were involved in the following cases:
• Dec. 5, 2505 Verde Drive — robbery
• Dec. 23, 3635 Michigan Ave. — attempted murder and robbery
• Jan. 8, 3635 Michigan Ave. — robbery
• Jan. 9, 3635 Michigan Ave. — robbery
• Jan. 12, 4577 Gold Medal Point — robbery
• Jan. 15, 4610 Champions View — kidnapping and robbery
• Jan. 24, 3635 Michigan Ave. — robbery
• Jan. 26, 1980 Diplomat View — robbery
• Jan. 29, 3635 Michigan Ave. — robbery
They are linked to a 10th case but are not yet facing charges in that case, said police spokesman Sgt. Brian Frahm.