The two people killed in single-vehicle fatal crash in Monument on Friday have been identified as 82-year-old Arthur Ode and 78-year-old Joan Ode from Weatherford, Texas.
Colorado State Patrol said the couple's Honda Passport drifted off southbound I-25 and slammed into the Colorado 105 overpass bridge around 10 a.m.
It is unclear what caused the driver to veer off, said State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler, were factors.
Both the driver, Arthur Ode, and the passenger, his wife, were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol said. Arthur Ode died in the crash; Joan Ode was taken to a hospital where she later died.
The Colorado Department of Transportation inspected the overpass and found that there had been no structural damage, said CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson.