One person was killed in a rollover crash early Thursday west of Cañon City, Colorado State Patrol confirmed.
The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on U.S. 50 at mile marker 252 near Texas Creek
State Patrol did not have more information on the circumstances of the crash or the victim.
The highway is not icy or snowy in this area, according to Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cams.
A second person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 50 at Berry Parkway on the east side of Cañon City, State Patrol tweeted.
The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.