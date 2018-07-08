Two juveniles were injured, one seriously, after they fell from the back of a moving car in east Colorado Springs Sunday morning.
At about 12:10 a.m. police responded to a reported traffic crash in the 800 block of North Murray Boulevard. Upon arrival, police found two injured female juveniles who had been thrown from a car while riding on the trunk.
One juvenile suffered minor injuries while the other was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital, police said.
Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the case and no charges have been filed, police said.