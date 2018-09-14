Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday in the shooting death last month of a 30-year-old man in south Colorado Springs, police said.
Terrell Cortez Madrid Duran was found lying next to a motorcycle with a gunshot wound on Aug. 27 in the 1300 block of East Las Animas Street on Aug. 27 south of Prospect Lake.
Police said the two male suspects, 15 and 17, were arrested in the 800 block of Santa Fe Street on suspicion of first-degree murder. The teens were arrested less than a mile from where the shooting happened. Names and photographs were not released because of the suspects' ages.
Possible motives in the shooting have not been determined.
Duran's death was the 20th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, police said.