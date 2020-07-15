Two juvenile males were recaptured shortly after escaping from the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center about 12:30 p.m.Tuesday, Colorado Springs police said.
The two males were found in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.
Two other males were charged with crimes related to helping in the escape.
Officials said there is no threat to the community and no one was injured during the escape from the center at at 1427 W. Rio Grande St.
