Two juvenile males escaped from the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center at 1427 W. Rio Grande St. at about 12:30 Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The two males were found in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.
Two other males were charged with crimes related to helping in the escape.
Officials said there is no threat to the community and no one was injured during the escape nor the retrieval of the two juveniles.
This is a developing story.