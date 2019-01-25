Two jewelry stores were robbed within four hours Friday in Colorado Springs, police say.
About noon, two men entered a jewelry store in the 5700 block of Constitution Avenue, police said. One of the robbers was armed with a handgun.
A fight broke out during the robbery, and one person was injured by one of the robbers, police said.
The robbers fled south into a residential neighborhood with the jewelry they had taken, and the victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries that weren't life-threatening.
Shortly before 4 p.m., four men armed with handguns entered a jewelry store in the 1700 block of East Woodmen Road, police said. The robbers broke display cases and took jewelry before fleeing east.
Detectives are working to determine if the robberies are connected.