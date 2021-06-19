Two victims were taken to the hospital for a shooting that happened across the street from the Boston Market near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 40 minutes after a different shooting near the Citadel Mall.

Police say they got a call for shots fired at this location. When officers responded they say a suspect confronted three individuals in a parked car. That’s allegedly when the shots were fired by the suspect. Police say two people were hit and a third one drove the two victims to the hospital. The victim’s injuries were reportedly serious but they are expected to be ok.

Police do not think these two incidents were connected.

