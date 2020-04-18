A shooting in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night left two people injured, authorities said.

About 11 p.m., Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of North Carefree Circle. While there, officers did not find anyone injured, but did find shell casings and bullet holes in the wall of a nearby apartment building, police said.

Later, two people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds arrived at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, authorities said. Police said they believe the pair to be connected to the earlier shooting.

Authorities said Saturday the investigation of what led to the shooting is still underway, and that they do not have information to suggest an ongoing risk to the public.

