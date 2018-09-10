Two people were injured when a single unit at Crestmoor Apartments caught fire Sunday night about 11 p.m in northeast Colorado Springs.
Falcon police officers were already in the area when they smelled smoke and quickly located the fire at 1134 Westmoreland Rd.
The nearby officers immediately rushed to the building and began evacuating residents to safety before Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel arrived.
Several officers were checked for smoke inhalation and released by medical teams, police said.