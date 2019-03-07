A propane leak at a eastern El Paso County home under construction is believed to have caused an explosion Thursday that engulfed the house in flames.
Construction crews said they arrived to the house in the 24000 block of East Highway 24, between Peyton and Calhan, to install drywall, but when they opened the garage door to set up equipment there was an explosion, a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities believe the explosion was caused by a possible propane gas leak ignited an unknown spark.
"No arson or foul play is suspected," the sheriff's office said.
Two construction workers were injured in the blast and treated at an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.