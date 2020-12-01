A Colorado Springs man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly running a stop sign and crashing into another driver, according to a police report.
Cesar Rodriguez-Santiago, 55, was reportedly driving north on Troy Hill Road at about 5:00 p.m. when he failed to stop at the Platte Avenue intersection and tried to turn left. His SUV ran into another vehicle that was traveling east on Platte Avenue, according to officials.
Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Rodriguez-Santiago has a history of traffic offenses, including a charge of running a red light in March, court records show.
Police reported they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.