At least one person is recovering from serious injuries following a stabbing Monday evening.
Police say two men were arguing in the area of Bijou Street and North Spruce Street, and one stabbed the other as the fight escalated.
The men involved in the disturbance had split up by the time officers got on scene but were quickly tracked down. Both of the men had been injured in the altercation; police said the stabbing suspect suffered cuts and bumps that had to be treated at the scene.
Police identified the men as Joshua Hill and Allen Akers. Both were arrested, though one was later released. The other man was taken to jail for first-degree assault; police did not specify who.