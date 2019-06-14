A car crashed into a horse-drawn carriage Friday on Peyton Highway in El Paso County, killing two horses and injuring a 52-year-old woman, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said.
The woman, who was driving the carriage, was flown to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, Cutler said. The 18-year-old man driving the car wasn't injured.
The crash was reported at 12:39 p.m. on Peyton Highway near Sweet Road, Cutler said. The highway was blocked for hours Friday afternoon.
It was unclear which vehicle was at fault in the crash, which remained under investigation Friday.
Horse-drawn vehicles are allowed on Colorado roads, Culter said. "It's basically just like a bicycle — as long as it's in a lane, going the right direction and stuff ... you'd still be OK with it."
The Gazette's Sofia Krusmark contributed to this report.