Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.