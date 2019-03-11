El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Monday found two dead horses in stalls inside a large barn and 10 horses "in various stages of emaciation" while investigating an animal neglect complaint.
A deputy from the Rural Enforcement Outreach Team received multiple tips Sunday about animal neglect at a property in the 3200 block of Slocum Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies executed a search warrant Monday with help from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. They also talked to the horses' owner.
The living horses were seized and taken to an ASPCA-approved boarding facility.
"Samples from the deceased horses were collected for further evaluation to determine if felony charges are appropriate," the Sheriff's Office said.