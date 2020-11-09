Two hikers were rescued off Mount Elbert Saturday night by Chaffee County and Lake County Search and Rescue teams, the agencies official Facebook pages announced.
A blizzard hit the mountain trapping the two hikers off the trail in white-out conditions around 6:30 p.m. near 12,800 feet.
After three hours of searching in severe winter weather, eight search and rescue members found the hikers and managed to bring them to the trailhead around 5 a.m. Sunday.
An ambulance from St. Vincent Hospital awaited the hikers at the trail head as one hiker lost a shoe in 20 degree temperatures for several hours during the decent.
"Winter conditions are here!" Lake County Search and Rescue wrote. "The consequences for not being prepared are very high. Please check weather reports before your backcountry excursions and always pack the 10 essentials."
Some such essentials include matches, first aid supplies, and extra clothes.