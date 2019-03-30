Colorado Springs hosted both Colorado’s 42nd and 43rd governors at separate events a week or so ago.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper came to raise money for his slow-to-catch-fire bid for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. He gave a pleasing talk and answered questions at a modestly attended house party here.
He touted his strengths as a doer and pragmatist and cited how he helped boost the economic vitality of Denver when he was mayor and Colorado’s economy while he was governor. His economic successes in Colorado give him a lot to brag about.
He also talked of his efforts to expand Medicaid (health care for lower-income people) and in greatly lessening the rate of teenage pregnancies. Hickenlooper also claims credit for getting environmentalists and oil and gas industry folks together to find common ground, and for bringing suburban mayors to work collaboratively with Denver to strengthen the region’s economic and cultural assets.
Hickenlooper has a harder time talking about U.S. foreign policy. That he presided over the state’s National Guard and that he has been to a few international conferences does not allow him to speak with much authority on national security or foreign policy matters.
Meanwhile, on national television, Hickenlooper stumbled over some questions put to him by Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" cable TV show. He was asked whether he considered himself a “capitalist” not once but three times. Each time he ducked a direct answer and allowed he didn’t like labels. Commentators were quick to conclude he did not want to alienate the loud, if small, socialist faction in the Democratic Party.
He made a mistake ducking and hedging on the capitalist question. Hickenlooper was a successful entrepreneurial capitalist who helped to create nearly 20 companies and 1,000 jobs. He has every right to be both a Democrat and a capitalist. He needn’t have been shy about that, and his entrepreneurial capabilities contributed very positively to his successes as mayor and governor.
Hickenlooper’s biggest national exposure came on March 20 when he was the solo guest on an hourlong CNN "Town Hall" broadcast. He emphasized his various successes as governor — especially in job creation and low unemployment. His personable style came across well. Yet Hickenlooper fumbled interviewer Dana Bash’s question on whether he would put a woman on his presidential ticket. He got around to saying “of course” he would, yet he seemed to whine when he charged that commentators never seemed to ask women candidates whether they would put a man on their ticket. Hickenlooper may have been asking a fair question, but it was neither appropriate nor politically correct. The "Town Hall" audience groaned.
Back in Colorado Springs, Gov. Jared Polis gave an updated, upbeat version of his State of the State address to the local Chamber of Commerce.
Polis is less folksy but a more polished public speaker than Hickenlooper. He skillfully avoided divisive partisan issues such as oil and gas regulations pending in the Legislature, gun regulations, the just adopted alternative to the Electoral College, or the Green New Deal being heralded by D.C. liberals. He spoke instead of his leadership in lowering health care costs and in providing more state money for full-day kindergarten. He boasted about the charter schools he has founded. He lauded his collaborative leadership efforts to strengthen the role of cybersecurity in the Colorado Springs economy and to get the U.S Space Command permanently located in the Springs.
Polis during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign had Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign for him in Boulder and Fort Collins. They drew large, admiring crowds. In Colorado Springs, however, Polis portrayed himself as a businessman and entrepreneur who cares about government efficiency and lowering taxes for individuals and small business people. He supported issues business people care about, such as tackling the opioid crisis, upgrading Interstate 25, and making Colorado inclusive for everyone. He spoke earnestly and directly, not in the dreamy and preachy Sanders style.
Our new governor adroitly celebrated Colorado Springs as “the City for Champions.” He introduced to the crowd by name all the local state legislators. He joked with the packed hall about Colorado Springs "socialized" public utilities. He then told of his efforts to work with the state’s private enterprise utilities to get cleaner air and bring about a sensible transition from coal-generated power to alternative energy sources.
Polis was surprisingly effective in sharing his policy vision for a bolder Colorado. He won a standing ovation from this large crowd at the Antlers Hotel. He even got an accolade from a well-known veteran El Paso County Republican who told us that, “I’m not worried about Jared — it’s those liberals up there in the state Legislature.”
Hickenlooper’s three weeks or so on national news and late night shows have helped to build his name recognition. He won some additional news this week for calling aspects of the Green New Deal too costly or unrealistic—thus reinforcing his centrist image as a “Chamber of Commerce Democrat.” But his inability to propose exciting new policies or project a charismatic narrative have left him in the shadows of the campaigns of such colorful youthful competitors as Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Although an effective governor over the past eight years, Hickenlooper is having a tough time converting his state success to the national stage. But he reminds supporters he was not given much of a chance when he first announced he was running for mayor of Denver. Keep in mind too that in Iowa and New Hampshire he will be competing with as many as 14 other candidates, most of whom are to his left. Since these are plurality contests, he has a chance of coming in among the top three.
Polis is in his honeymoon period. He yearns to be a bipartisan governor for this decidedly purple state. Former Gov. Roy Romer, a Democrat and a businessman, could be his model. But Polis will be under heavy pressure from liberal Democrats at the state or national level that don’t have his business and entrepreneurial experience and may not share his occasional libertarian sympathies.
Meanwhile, spotlights will be on both our recent and current governors over the next several months.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists and have written several books on state and national politics.