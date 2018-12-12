Colorado Springs officials are expanding their action plan for addressing homelessness.
Two points have been added to the city’s plan, amid concerns the city’s original draft didn’t focus enough on homeless families or adequately emphasize enforcement of the city’s camping bans. A final town hall for residents to comment on the plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.
The latest goals include adding 20 single-occupancy family emergency shelter units in 2019 and 40 new transitional housing units in 2020. The city also plans to train more officers to assist the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, as well as increase the department’s hours spent responding to issues involving the homeless.
The additions raise the number of goals in the plan to 10.
The original list includes creating 370 more “low barrier” shelter beds, where admission is based on behavior, not sobriety. Much of that extra shelter space has already opened.
The plan’s other steps include expanded use of the city’s HelpCOS.org website, the creation of a “homeless court” that would offer alternatives to fines or jail for many municipal offenses, and the hiring of more code enforcement officers to clean up illegal camps.
The city also plans to help create a fund to house homeless military veterans, and create HelpCOS Ambassador Teams to do outreach, while also helping tourists downtown and in Old Colorado City. It also calls for drafting a plan to create more affordable housing next year.
The deadline for completing each of those goals is Dec. 31, 2019.
The city’s final town hall comes as city crews continue cleaning out the Quarry — the city’s largest homeless encampment in years.
Most of the 10-acre camp was disbanded on Tuesday. However, officers had been awaiting word from the city attorney’s office on whether it could remove campers on a final parcel on the Quarry’s far northeastern side, due to longstanding questions about the property’s ownership.
With those questions now resolved, city crews plan to begin clearing the final portion on Monday, said Lt. Mike Lux, who oversees the Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team.
“We’re hoping that when this is cleaned out they don’t stay here, and they go to the shelter,” Lux said.
On Wednesday, at least 60 tents and tarp-covered structures stood on the remaining parcel. Many of them appeared to have come from other parts of the Quarry that had been cleared out by police a day earlier.
At the Springs Rescue Mission, 343 people stayed Tuesday night, and it had space for at least 107 more people, said Travis Williams, the nonprofit’s chief development officer.
Ten first-time visitors stayed at the shelter Monday night, and another 14 stayed Tuesday night, he said. In addition, several people who lived at the Quarry and had previously stayed at the shelter once again sought beds Tuesday.
“For those who want shelter, we want to make sure there is shelter,” Williams said. “And we are doing everything we can to create as warm and inviting and helpful of a place as we possibly can.”
