Two, free community Easter meals will be served Thursday in Colorado Springs to anyone who shows up.
Springs Rescue Mission, Colorado Springs’ largest homeless service agency, will host an Easter meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at its Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, 5 W. Las Vegas St.
Diners will receive ham, potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and cookies in three, 40-minute intervals, said spokesman Cameron Moix.
“But no one will be turned away,” he said.
The organization served about 300 people last year, he said.
About a dozen volunteers, along with clients participating in the rescue mission’s work programs, will help with operations.
The event historically has been held at the City Auditorium but for the second year will be at the new dining hall on campus, which opened in September 2020.
"Easter is a season of hope," said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. "There is perhaps no greater time to show our neighbors that we care. Offering them a meal and access to the services they need is a tangible way to express Christ's call to 'love thy neighbor.'"
The Colorado Springs Corps of the Salvation Army also will host a free Easter lunch on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters, 908 Yuma St.
Diners will eat honey-baked ham, glazed carrot, scalloped potatoes and cake while they listen to live entertainment, said spokeswoman Jeane Turner.
The Salvation Army also operates a homeless shelter in Colorado Springs. Its church, on the same campus as the headquarters, will hold an Easter egg hunt for children following Easter Sunday’s service that starts at 10:45 a.m.