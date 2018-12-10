The second person killed in a Sunday crash on Colorado 85/87 has been identified as Daniel Huffman, 21, of Fountain.
Amanda Sandoval, 35, of Fountain was heading south shortly before 1:30 p.m. and trying to pass when she lost control of her 2008 Chevrolet Impala, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Her car spun out, crossed the painted median and collided with a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta heading north.
Sandoval and Huffman, a passenger in the Volkswagen, died in the crash. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Kayla Meadows of Noblesville, Ind., was taken to Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Meadows also wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
After impact, the Impala rolled and came to rest on its roof on the northbound shoulder.
The Jetta was pushed backward a short distance and came to rest off the east side of the road.
The crash happened near milepost 134.5, about a half-mile south of Main Street in the Security-Widefield area.