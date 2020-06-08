Two Fort Carson soldiers died Thursday after their car collided with a semi-truck on South Academy Boulevard, authorities said.
Matthew Guyon, 19, and Quentin Jones, 21, were killed about 5 a.m. after their Ford sedan sped through a red light and struck the side of a semi-truck at South Academy of East Fountain boulevards, according to Colorado Springs police.
Authorities had to use Jaws of Life to get the men out of the sedan after it became wedged under the truck, police told Gazette news partner KKTV.
Both men were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, authorities said.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and a third passenger of the sedan was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, police said. No charges have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.
The men's deaths mark the 12th and 13th traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs this year.