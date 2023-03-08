A pair of campfires at a homeless persons encampment scorched around a quarter-acre Tuesday night in southeast Colorado Springs before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, according to reporting by Gazette news partner KKTV.

The first of the two fires sparked around 11:30 p.m. in an area near Hancock and Fountain. Flames continued to spread and ignited a nearby propane tank, causing an explosion and igniting a second fire, KKTV said.

According to KKTV, Crews from the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department were on the scene in minutes and were able to control the blaze.

No Injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged, according to KKTV.