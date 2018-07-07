UPDATE: 7:32 AM - According to a tweet from the Fremont County Sheriff's office the Twin fire is out.
Two fires broke out in Fremont County on Saturday around the same time that two people reportedly were struck by lightning in Royal Gorge Park.
One, the Quarry fire, is estimated at 10 acres near Fremont Peak west of Cañon City. The nearby Eastridge Campground was evacuated as a precaution, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
The other, dubbed the Twin fire, is less than acre off County Road 3 near the old Buckskin Joes Western town.
Media reports of the people struck by lightning could not be confirmed with the Sheriff's Office, and no information was immediately available about their condition.
Smoke from the fires attracted curious onlookers, clogging roads and “causing a dangerous traffic situation,” Cañon City police tweeted. Motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews access to the fires.
“According to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, no structures are being threatened in either fire and the Twin Fire is contained,” said Gazette news partner KKTV.