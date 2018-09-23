After finding a second bull elk left rotting on the side of the road over the weekend, Rocky Mountain National Park is asking for the public's help in catching the poachers.
"Both of these elk were magnificent large bulls," the park said in a news release. "Tens of thousands of park visitors have viewed and photographed these bulls. The individual(s) involved with these egregious poaching incidents have robbed park visitors from this experience and killed two strong bull elk during the rutting season."
One of the bulls was found by park visitors Saturday morning, next to Trail Ridge Road, which is near the Ute Crossing Trail south of Forest Canyon Overlook. Park rangers suspect it was poached overnight Friday or early Saturday.
It's the second bull elk believed to be poached in the park. The other one was found Sept. 12 on Trail Ridge Road, near Milner Pass. The bull's head had been severed and the carcass left to rot.
Both cases are under investigation, the park said.
Park rangers are asking anyone with information on these or other incidents related to wildlife poaching in the park to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau at 888-653-0009 or call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-332-4155. Information can be shared anonymously.
Rangers also are asking for any photographs visitors may have taken recently of bull elk near Milner Pass. They can be emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov or posted on the park’s Facebook page at RockyNPS.