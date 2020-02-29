Two El Paso County sheriff's deputies were injured in a crash Saturday morning when they made a U-turn on a highway in an attempt to catch a speeding vehicle, Colorado State Patrol said.
The deputies were traveling west on U.S. 24 near Ramah Road about 9 a.m. when an eastbound vehicle sped past them, State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler said.
The deputy veered to the right side of the road and attempted a U-turn on the highway, causing a vehicle behind the cruiser to slam into its side, Cutler said.
No tickets have been issued while the crash is under investigation, he said.
Both the deputies were taken to Penrose Hospital with serious injuries, Cutler said. No one in the other vehicle was injured.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said the State Patrol's investigation will determine if the deputy who was driving faces any disciplinary action.
"At this point, even if (the deputy) had his emergency lights on, if he doesn't give the other car enough space, then it would be the deputy's fault and that's right now what it's looking like," Cutler said. "(Law enforcement) has the ability to do things the public can't but we still have to have that due regard for the public safety."