Two people were slain in an early morning shooting on the campus of a Colorado Springs school early Saturday.
Police raced to Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy just after 5 a.m. after neighbors reporting hearing shots at the school's track, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.
Officers found a man dead on the track and another seriously wounded man nearby, police said in a news release. The wounded man later died at a hospital, police said.
Witnesses told officers the men died after melee between two groups at the school's track.
Neighbors said the witnesses spotted four men running a nearby apartment complex before the gunfire at the track. Later that morning, police had set up a black screen around the body of the man found on the track's center field. Detectives placed more than a dozen evidence markers in the grass.
A handful of neighbors sat outside the chain link fence between the school and the nearby Montecito Apartments, watching police walk back and forth from patrol cars and the black screen.
"Apparently everyone else around me heard shots and I was so dead to the world that I didn't hear anything," said one resident, who declined to give her name.
The neighborhood that surrounds the school, which enrolls more than 500 students in 6th through 8th grade, has been the scene of dozens of police calls in recent weeks, a Colorado Springs city crime map shows.
Many of the crimes were classified by police as violent, including a string of domestic violence calls.