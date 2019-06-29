Two people are dead after a shooting near an east Colorado Springs school Saturday morning.
Shots were reported just before 5 a.m. near the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, which is at 4220 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.
Responding officers found a deceased map at the school's track facility. A second male with serious injuries was found nearby, Colorado Springs police said. That man died at an area hospital.
Police report that initial information indicates the shots were fired when two groups were involved in an altercation at the school's track.