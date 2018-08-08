Circle K Academy Park Loop
Two convenience stores about 3 miles apart in southeast Colorado Springs were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday.

The first robbery was reported at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 1225 Academy Park Loop. Police said three people entered the store and demanded money from the register. One of the robbers pulled out a handgun.

The robbers left the business in a dark-colored sedan possibly driven by a fourth person.

No injuries were reported.

About 15 minutes later, two people walked into the 7-Eleven at 2350 Hancock Expressway and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not say whether the incidents were related.

