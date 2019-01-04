Two people died after their car went off a cliff in Grand County.
The vehicle plunged 750 feet off of an embankment and down an extremely steep slope, rolling multiple times in the process.
According to the Colorado State Police Public Affairs Office, the call about the accident was received at 7:54 AM on Friday morning, though the specific time of the accident is unknown. Tracks heading off of Trough Road were discovered by a road and bridge crew and then reported to authorities.
The passenger was found dead, still belted in the vehicle, and the driver was found ejected approximately 300 feet from the vehicle. They were confirmed dead at the scene. Names, age, and gender of the deceased have not been released at time of publishing.
Grand County Search & Rescue and the state police are working on retrieving the car. Why the accident occurred is currently under investigation.
Trough Road is often marketed as one of the area’s scenic drives, featuring “amazing views” and “breathtaking hairpin turns,” according to the county’s tourism site. The route is close to Kremmling and 24.4 miles long. While some portions are paved, other parts of the road are dirt. The maximum elevation of the road is 8,329 feet, with travel on the route recommended from July through October.
This accident comes days after another serious mountain pass accident occurred – that one involving two individuals on the infamous Red Mountain Pass. Another accident also occurred on Red Mountain Pass earlier in December that resulted in the death of the driver.