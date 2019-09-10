Calling 9-1-1 in June was scary for Connor Sullivan, 14, and his sister, Molly, who’s 11.
Two times over summer break, their dad felt really sick at home as he experienced complications from triple-bypass heart surgery.
Connor called the emergency service June 5; Molly called June 10.
“At the time it was very nerve-wracking,” said Connor, a ninth-grader at Cheyenne Mountain High School. “Now, it just feels good.”
Connor and Molly, a sixth-grader at Skyway Elementary School, were recognized Tuesday for being “9-1-1 Heroes,” at an assembly at Skyway in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.
They are the eighth and ninth students ages high school and below to be honored this year for knowing how to call 9-1-1, remembering their address, staying calm and explaining the situation to the operator, said Ben Bills, spokesman for the El Paso-Teller County 9-1-1- Authority, which bestows the awards.
Their dad, Terrance Sullivan is OK and attended the ceremony.
“I’m teaching them appropriate phone skills,” he said, “and they were amazing.”
Molly didn’t know she would get a medal and certificate at the assembly, which was the first time the school had hosted the program, said Principal Stacy Aldridge.
The program teaches thousands of students each year when to call 9-1-1, how to call, to know both parts of their address (house number and street) and other information about what to do in an emergency, such as a fire, a robbery, a person who won’t wake up, someone who’s bleeding and others.
Operators nominate outstanding children callers to be recognized for their efforts.
“You feel special, like you did something right,” Connor said while wearing his medal and showing off his certificate.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656