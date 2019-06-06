Two Colorado Springs police officers were injured while assisting another local police department in contacting a suspect who lives in the 2100 block of South Chelton Road early Thursday morning.
The injuries were not serious, according to a dispatcher at the Sand Creek Division.
Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, one officer was struck in the face and the other suffered a shoulder injury while dealing with the suspect, identified as Eric Garland.
The 42-year-old Colorado Springs resident was subdued and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer and other charges, police said.
Court records show Garland had several drug convictions a decade ago.