Two officers were assaulted while responding to a domestic violence call Friday evening, according to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
While attempting to make an arrest on a domestic violence call on the 6300 block of Council Point, the suspect, 19-year-old Cynthia Crowley, allegedly attacked the officers.
The officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Crowley is expected to be charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer and related domestic violence charges.