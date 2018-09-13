A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two police officers Wednesday night at an auto parts store south of downtown Colorado Springs.
Kenneth Charles Boyd was initially contacted by police about 8:30 p.m. at the AutoZone at 505 S. 8th St. because he had ordered items from the store with a stolen credit card, police said.
Police discovered that Boyd had an open warrant for motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and tried to handcuff him.
Boyd "bolted" out the front door, but tripped and fell to the ground, police reports said. When officers tried again to handcuff him, he "actively fought with them," trying to pull one of the officers onto her back and grabbing the other several times.
The officers were eventually able to handcuff Boyd as additional officers arrived at the auto parts store.
Boyd was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest in addition to the outstanding warrants.