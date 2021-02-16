Criminal charges won't be filed against two Colorado Springs police officers who shot and killed a 33-year-old man who fired a gun at one of the officers in a November incident near the Fort Carson entrance, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Monday.
Corporal Clinton Ford and Officer Ashley D’Amour were justified when they shot Dean Trasente, Jr. Nov. 4, 2020, after they received a report of a road-rage incident on Colorado 115, authorities said.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the shooting, Trasente threatened a person in a Safeway parking lot and took off when police approached.
Ford followed Trasente as he exited Highway 115 and stopped in the road near Gate 2 of Fort Carson, the District Attorney’s Office said in its review of the shooting.
After denying commands to drop his weapon, Trasente pointed it at Ford, the DA’s office said in its report. Ford, who believed the gun may have been fake, did not fire his weapon and called for backup, the report stated.
When D’Amour arrived, she and Ford surrounded Trasente’s car and Ford again, ordered for Trasente to drop his gun, the report stated. D’Amour yelled to drop his gun and Trasente replied: “I’m not going back to jail,” the DA’s Office said.
Trasente then lowered his gun and ran toward Ford’s patrol car, sat in the driver’s seat and activated the emergency siren.
Ford opened the door to his patrol car and was prepared to deploy his Taser, when Trasente leaned out of the driver’s side of the car and fired at Ford, the DA’s Office said.
D’Amour fired one round through the front passenger side window and several through the passenger side of the front windshield. Trasente was struck multiple times and fell out of the car onto the pavement.
Ford, who was at the rear driver’s side of his patrol car, shot Trasente several times in the back as he believed he could have shot D’Amour, the report stated.
Trasente died on the scene from seven gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s Office. Officers found his handgun resting on the armrest of the patrol car.
An investigation later found that Trasente was driving a car he had stolen from a woman in the parking lot of Jefferson County jail the day prior. He asked the woman for a ride and when she say no, he got in her car and pushed her away. He drove to his home in Arvada to get the handgun he used to shoot at the officers and drove to Colorado Springs for an unknown reason, the DA’s Office said.
The DA’s Office said Ford and D’Amour were unaware of the car theft when they approached Trasente.
Ford has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since April 2014 and D’Amour since 2017, according to the department. Both are assigned to the Gold Hill Divison on the west side of Colorado Springs.
In 2020, Colorado Springs police shot and killed three men. All of the shootings were ruled justified by the District Attorney's Office.