Two Colorado Springs men killed last weekend in separate slayings have been identified, police said.
Daniel Chamberlain Lehman, 28, was found dead about 7:15 a.m. Saturday near East Costilla Street and South Wahsatch Avenue. Officers found a blood trail leading to the body, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. Police would not say how Lehman was killed.
Sheldon King, 33, was fatally shot Sunday morning in a house in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue. Officers went to the house at 11:05 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two men with gunshot wounds. King was dead, and the other man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The deaths were the city’s 23rd and 24 homicides this year, police said. At this time last year, there had been 21.