Two Colorado Springs banks were robbed within less than eight hours Monday, police said.
Two men entered the Key Bank at 3085 S. Academy Blvd. about 9:20 a.m., jumped the counter and escaped with an unknown amount of cash, police said. The robbers were last seen fleeing south through the parking lot in a red vehicle.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a man entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 410 S. Cascade Ave. and demanded money, then fled before officers arrived.
The robberies do not appear to be connected, said police Lt. Dave Gilman.