If you’ve spent much time traveling around Colorado, you’ve probably encountered your fair share of close calls and bad drivers.

According to a recent report from QuoteWizard, Denver ranks as the 8th worst city for driving in the country.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Seventy-five major cities across America were surveyed to determine the best and worst cities for driving. Rankings were based on a variety of determining factors including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. Read the full report here.

Colorado Springs also appeared on the list at No. 16, ranking among the top 20 worst driving cities in the nation. Overall, Portland ranked as the worst driving city and Detroit ranked as the best driving city.

The chaos on the roads can be hard to escape in Colorado, especially with all the traffic congestion, winter storms, and plenty of wildlife on the move. Just earlier this month, the first measurable snow of the season lead to more than 300 crashes in the Denver metro area. Colorado’s new traction law is in effect from September to May. Here’s what you need to know for your winter travels.

This begs the question – why are Colorado drivers so bad? Here’s our editorial on the topic.