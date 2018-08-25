A man and a woman died in a shootout with law enforcement officers Saturday morning north of Alamosa, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.
No officers were hurt in the shooting just before 10 a.m. on Colorado 17 about 10 miles outside the San Luis Valley town.
According to the CBI:
Deputies in Saguache County began pursuing a Jeep Patriot that had been reported stolen. The deputies were joined by a Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Alamosa County sheriff’s deputy. During the chase, a female passenger brandished a shotgun.
Near the Alamosa County line, spike strips placed on Colorado 17 blew out the tires and eventually brought the car to a stop. The man driving the Jeep and the woman, armed with the shotgun, got out of the Jeep and appeared to be heading toward another vehicle that had pulled over because of the pursuit.
The trooper fired several shots at the man and woman, one of whom also fired a weapon. Alamosa County Sheriff Robert Jackson said the woman was killed by law enforcement officers while the man apparently killed himself, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.