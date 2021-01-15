A two-car crash near downtown Colorado Springs left one person seriously injured Friday, police said.
Officers responded to a 4:52 emergency call and learned that a blue sedan ran a red light as it got off Interstate Highway 25 at the Bijou Street exit. The car sideswiped a pickup that was heading east on Bijou, hitting the front of the driver’s side. The pickup rolled several times but no one was badly hurt, police said. A passenger in the sedan suffered “life-threatening injuries.”
Police said excessive speed was a factor in the crash, and that at least one person was not wearing a seat belt.