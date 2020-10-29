A two-car crash overnight in southern Colorado Springs has left one person dead, police said.
The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard at Hancock Expressway, police said.
The intersection reopened around 7 a.m.
Officers on scene told Gazette news partner KKTV that a car was hit by a pickup truck. Investigators say the driver of the truck ran off, leaving the truck in the middle of the road.
Investigators found a case of beer on the road that appeared to have fallen out of the truck, which leads them to believe the driver may have been drinking, KKTV reported.
No other details were immediately available.