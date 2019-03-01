Two businesses within two miles of one another in northeast Colorado Springs were hit by burglars early Friday, police said.
Officers would not specify which businesses were targeted but said they are located in the 3700 block of Van Teylingen Drive and the 5000 block of North Academy Boulevard.
There was no suspect descriptions for the former incident but police said the thieves in the latter were wearing dark clothing.
Officers are investigating if the two crimes are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.