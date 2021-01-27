Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
Two northeast Colorado Springs banks were robbed in similar fashion within an hour of each other Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The first robbery was reported at 2:18 p.m. after a man walked into the Key Bank at 3605 Hartsel Drive, vaulted over the teller counter and demanded money, police said. The suspect, who did not show a weapon, left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About an hour later, a man walked into Key Bank at 5725 North Academy Boulevard and demanded cash after jumping over the counter. The suspect did not show a gun, police said.

The robber's vehicle, which police say was used in both robberies, was found near North Union and Dublin boulevards.

No arrests were reported.

