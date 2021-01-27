Two northeast Colorado Springs banks were robbed in similar fashion within an hour of each other Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The first robbery was reported at 2:18 p.m. after a man walked into the Key Bank at 3605 Hartsel Drive, vaulted over the teller counter and demanded money, police said. The suspect, who did not show a weapon, left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
About an hour later, a man walked into Key Bank at 5725 North Academy Boulevard and demanded cash after jumping over the counter. The suspect did not show a gun, police said.
The robber's vehicle, which police say was used in both robberies, was found near North Union and Dublin boulevards.
No arrests were reported.