Two banks have been robbed in northeast Colorado Springs since Friday, according to online reports from police.
On Monday, a man walked into TCF Bank, 4330 N. Academy Blvd., about 10:15 a.m. and handed a teller a note that demanded money, Colorado Springs Police reported. The man threatened the teller with a weapon, police said.
The man ran away with cash.
A Wells Fargo bank about 1.5 miles north of Monday's robbery was hit about 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said in that case a man walked into the bank at 5190 North Academy Boulevard and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. The man ran off without money, police said.