A suspect involved in multiple robberies that occurred between June 14 and Tuesday was arrested Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Three robberies happened in the 00 hundred block of N. Cascade Ave., the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Blvd. and the 5400 block of N. Academy Blvd.
According to the blotter, Robbery Unit detectives located the suspect and coordinated with the police department's Tactical Enforcement Unit to arrest the suspect, who was found inside a vehicle near the 2700 block of E. Las Vegas Street and taken into custody around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Police identified Michael Nutz, 45, as the suspect in all three robberies. Nutz is currently being charged with two counts of robbery, with an additional count forthcoming, police said.
A woman officers identified as Stephanie Tullis, 32, was also inside the vehicle and arrested for two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.