A business owner in northern Colorado Springs watched from a security camera as two men burgled his business Wednesday morning, police said.
Police responded to a business in the 1800 block of Briargate Boulevard, after the owner who watched the intruders via security camera called 911.
When police arrived, they said they found several nearby businesses had also been burgled.
The owner met police at the building, police said, and told them there was a suspicious person seen in an adjacent neighborhood. Officers found a driver there going in circles, apparently lost. When they stopped the vehicle, they said, they saw several items in it related to the burglaries.
Police arrested Trenton Hagan, 28, and John Warren, 23, on suspicion of the crimes.
Hagan was arrested in May on suspicion of a burglary at the 3700 block of Airport Road.
These are the mugshots of Trenton Hagan, 28 (L) and John Warren, 23 who were arrested in connection with Police Blotter #271758 https://t.co/CjbvRozC9M pic.twitter.com/yT8ZMGQlLw— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 22, 2019