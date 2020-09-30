Two people were arrested on suspicion of killing a 15-month-old in foster care in a Pueblo West home, according to a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies rushed to a home in the 400 block of South Coral Drive Sept. 16 where an infant was reported unresponsive. The child, Aiden Seeley, was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital where he died Sept. 18 from what autopsy reports said were injures from child abuse.
“This is an unthinkable tragedy that no child should have to ever endure,” Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor said in the release. “The arrests that were made in this heinous, senseless crime are a result of the relentless work by our detectives. I thank them for their meticulous and diligent work in ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.”
Aiden was in the care of 31-year-old Dacey Spinuzzi through foster care since July 23, the report said.
Spinuzzi was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder of a child by one in a position of trust along with Ramondo Jones, 36, who was in a relationship with Spinuzzi, according to the release.
Spinuzzi was living with three other foster care children as well as with a biological she had with Jones, officials said. The foster care children were put in protective custody and the biological child was put in the care of other relatives, officials said.
Jones was already in the county jail on an unrelated charge and Spinuzzi was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, officials said. She was booked into the Pueblo County jail Sept. 18.